ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,701,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

ProShares Merger ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MRGR opened at $38.18 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.08.

ProShares Merger ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.