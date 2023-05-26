PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 692,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 807,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

