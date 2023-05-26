Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Lifted by Northland Capmk

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

BMTX stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. BM Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in BM Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.