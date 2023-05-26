Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,123,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.