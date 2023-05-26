Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Issued By Zacks Research

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP stock opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

