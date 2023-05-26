Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Decreased by Zacks Research

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

ACM opened at $76.66 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

