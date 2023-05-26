Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increased by Analyst

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

