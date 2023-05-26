Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQV stock opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

