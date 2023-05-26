Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for RH Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH opened at $254.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

