Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Decreased by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

NYSE TDG opened at $786.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $757.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.05. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

