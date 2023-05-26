Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increased by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

