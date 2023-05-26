Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,113,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 935,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Quantum Computing Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.
Further Reading
