Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,113,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 935,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

