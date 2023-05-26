Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 278,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 617,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.