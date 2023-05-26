Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 278,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 617,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 20,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 247,693 shares in the company, valued at $438,416.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

