QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

