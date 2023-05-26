Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $108.22, but opened at $114.00. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $117.84, with a volume of 333,660 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after buying an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,756,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

