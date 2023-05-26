Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Shares Down 1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

