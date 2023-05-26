Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,966 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,963,000 after buying an additional 142,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

