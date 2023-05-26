Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,573 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of KT worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KT by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KT. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

