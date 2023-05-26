Raymond James & Associates Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

