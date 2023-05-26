Raymond James & Associates Has $3.68 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $8,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,773 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 159,913 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

