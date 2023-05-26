Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

