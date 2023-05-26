Raymond James & Associates Purchases 33,103 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 623,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 171,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $14,258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 950,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.