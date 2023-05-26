Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of Farmland Partners worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

