Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,937 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 943,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

