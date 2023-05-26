Raymond James & Associates Sells 651 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seagen were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

