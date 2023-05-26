Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Stevanato Group worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,957,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock opened at €26.75 ($29.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.38. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 12-month high of €29.67 ($32.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STVN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

