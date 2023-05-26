Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

