Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

