Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 46,994 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

