Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,432,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,916,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.