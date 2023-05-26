Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,911 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

