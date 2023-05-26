Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.28 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

