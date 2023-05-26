Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.