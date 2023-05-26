Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $733.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

