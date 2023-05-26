Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,755,000 after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

