Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

