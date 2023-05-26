Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

