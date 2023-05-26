Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $111.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

