Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

