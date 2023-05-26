Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

