Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

