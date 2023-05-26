Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89,413 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

