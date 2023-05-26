Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.