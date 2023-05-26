Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.