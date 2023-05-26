Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FTSD opened at $89.76 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.