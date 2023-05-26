Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

DELL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

