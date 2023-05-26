Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,048,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPME opened at $82.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

