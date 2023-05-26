Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 12.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,364 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

