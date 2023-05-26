Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,106 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 586.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPH opened at $75.99 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

