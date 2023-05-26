Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,034 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.06. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

